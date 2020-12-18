FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

more2life launches lifetime mortgage for high value properties

Rozi Jones
|
18th December 2020
Stuart Wilson more 2 life
more2life has launched a new lifetime mortgage, Capital Choice Ultra Lite, for homeowners looking to secure substantial loans against high value properties.

The product will be available to borrowers aged between 55-95 years old with rates starting from 2.36%.

Borrowers can access loans from £300,000 to £1.5m in value on properties worth between £779,000 and £5m. The product is available via a drawdown or lump-sum agreement and features the option to repay up to 10% of the capital each year free of ERCs from the outset.

Other product features include downsizing protection, fixed ERCs, and ERC exemption for joint cases redeemed within three years of the death or admission into long-term care of the first borrower.

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at more2life, commented: “With the significant house price inflation that we have seen over the last twenty years, there are more people than ever who are ‘property-rich but cash-poor’. This issue has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis so we have looked to develop innovative and flexible financial solutions so that advisers are well-equipped to serve this demographic.

“As part of that aim, we are continually looking for ways to deliver products that accurately meet the individual needs and circumstances of borrowers. We are confident that the launch of our Capital Choice Ultra Lite product will further support advisers looking to meet the requirements and demands of older homeowners, particularly those with high-value properties.”

