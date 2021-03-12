Tenet adds LiveMore Capital to panel

"We’re continually looking for ways to expand the choice of great products available to our advisers and I believe that LiveMore joining our mortgage panel will do just that."

Tenet Network Services has added specialist interest-only mortgage lender, LiveMore Capital, to its panel.

LiveMore provides a range of retirement interest-only mortgages, from short term five and seven-year loans through to lifetime fixed rate options.

LiveMore’s director of sales, Alison Pallett, said: “We have been working to broaden our market reach so that we can ensure we provide a greater choice of options for intermediaries to help more borrowers aged 55 and over. The opportunity to work with Tenet Network Services gives us a fantastic platform to showcase our products and proposition. Our market leading LTV of 75%, coupled with our fresh look at affordability, really does mean that intermediaries will be able to offer more choice to their customers”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, added: “We’re continually looking for ways to expand the choice of great products available to our advisers and I believe that LiveMore joining our mortgage panel will do just that. The need for later life lending is becoming more prevalent and LiveMore’s focus in this space will no doubt enhance our advisers offering to their clients”