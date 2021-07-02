FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Accord cuts lower LTV buy-to-let rates

Rozi Jones
|
2nd July 2021
Accord Mortgages is reducing rates on its buy-to-let range from Monday 5th July.

Rates are being reduced by up to 0.22% and also incorporate additional fee and incentive combinations.

A two-year fixed rate has been cut from 2.01% to 1.83% at 60% LTV, available for purchase and remortgage with a £495 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

A five-year fixed rate at is down from 1.83% to 1.78% at 60% LTV, available for remortgage clients with a £1,995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

A two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV has been lowered from 1.97% to 1.75%, available for purchase and remortgage with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

The intermediary-only lender will also add new products across the range, up to 75% LTV.

New products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.48%, for clients looking to remortgage at 60% LTV, which comes with a £1995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation. At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is available at 1.91% with a £1,495 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to introduce this improved range, which offers even better value to those with a larger deposit. We hope that, with additional fee and incentive combinations, it will really improve customer choice and allow brokers and their landlord clients to find the best option to suit their individual requirements.”

