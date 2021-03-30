FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Accord cuts residential rates across range of LTVs

Rozi Jones
|
30th March 2021
Jemma Anderson, Accord Mortgages
"We’re really pleased to be able to offer further reductions to our residential range, offering more competitive choice to brokers and their clients."

Accord Mortgages is reducing selected residential mortgage rates by up to 0.18% across a range of LTVs.

Highlights of new purchase products include a two-year fixed rate at 2.28%, down from 2.46%, up to 80% LTV and a five-year fixed rate at 1.85% up to 75% LTV.

Both products come with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Additionally, two-year fixed rates have been reduced to 2.07% at 80% LTV and 2.59% at 85% LTV, available for purchase and remortgage. Both products come with a £995 fee.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer further reductions to our residential range, offering more competitive choice to brokers and their clients.

“With a range of LTV and initial fixed rate term options, as well as a variety of benefits including cashback and free standard valuation, we hope these changes will benefit brokers and their clients.”

