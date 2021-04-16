Accord opens 95% mortgages to all borrowers

Accord Mortgages – who announced it was launching a 95% mortgage last month – is widening its 5% deposit offering to all purchasers.

The 3.99% five-year fixed rate mortgage had exclusively been available to first-time buyers since its launch.



However, from Monday 19th April the product will be available to all home movers under the same terms. New build homes will not be included, nor will flats.



The intermediary only lender is not using the government’s mortgage guarantee scheme for the home loan, which comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.



Accord said that demand from first-time buyers had been strong, but is confident that they will be able to maintain good service levels as they provide more choice for borrowers with the smallest deposits.



Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said:

“We’re committed to supporting brokers and are pleased to have been able to give first-time buyers more choice, in what was a very limited market.



“We’ve been delighted with the response to our return to the 95% market, and as more lenders have joined us in the market, we’re now in a position to offer it to more borrowers.”