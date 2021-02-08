FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord returns to 75% and 80% LTV lending

Rozi Jones
|
8th February 2021
Jeremy Duncombe Accord
"I’m pleased to say that our colleagues have been able to return to work, and so we will be re-launching our full product range"

Accord Mortgages is returning to the 75% and 80% LTV residential mortgage market this week.

The intermediary-only lender withdrew the tiers to help manage service levels while working with a reduced number of underwriters, and will launch its new range on Thursday, 11th February.

The range also includes reductions on 90% LTV products.

As the deadline passed in December for applications to Homes England for the first Help to Buy Scheme, Accord will also withdraw the products related to this scheme and will no longer accept applications on this scheme. Its 2021 to 2023 Help to Buy products will continue to be available.

Products which will feature in the new range include:

• A two-year 75% LTV for remortgage at 1.84% with a £495 product fee, free valuation, remortgage legal service and £250 cashback on completion.
• A five-year 75% LTV at 1.87% for house purchase, with a £495 product fee, £500 cashback on completion and a free valuation.
• A two-year 90% LTV at 3.78% for house purchase with no product fee, £750 cashback on completion and a free valuation.

Jeremy Duncombe, Accord’s managing director, said: “I’m pleased to say that our colleagues have been able to return to work, and so we will be re-launching our full product range on Thursday 11 February, having also extended end dates, and reviewed pricing and incentives.

“We have continued to accept applications and lend on all other products in the current range, supporting customers and brokers at higher loan to values where choice is more limited, and want to thank brokers for their patience and understanding during this period.”

