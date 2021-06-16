Atom Bank cuts 90% and 95% LTV rates by up to 30bps

Atom Bank has reduced rates on its 90% and 95% LTV mortgages by up to 0.30%.

At 95% LTV, two-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.20% and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.15%.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.30% and five-year fixes by up to 0.25%. Additionally, the minimum loan amount will be reduced from £145,000 to £100,000.

The Bank is also enhancing its 85% LTV proposition, with new products for purchase and remortgage customers and rate reductions across its existing 85% LTV products.

Paul Elliott, head of mortgages at Atom, commented: “We’re delighted to be offering truly competitive rates on our LTV mortgage packages, to help home buyers ahead of the fast-approaching stamp duty cost increase.

“We are proud that we can help both first-time buyers and those wishing to move, ensuring that our valued customers are getting great rates, on what for many, will be their first mortgage.”