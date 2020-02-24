FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays cuts residential, Green Home and HTB rates

Green Home Help to Buy products have seen reductions of up to 10bps.

Rozi Jones
|
24th February 2020
Barclays

Barclays has reduced rates across its residential mortgage range, including Green Home and Help to Buy products.

The Bank is reducing rates by up to 0.11% across two, three, five, seven and 10-year fixed rates.

Available for purchase and remortgage, a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has been reduced from 1.85% to 1.79% with a £999 fee.

A three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV now starts from 2.00% with a £999 fee or 2.28% fee-free.

Five-year fixed rates are available from 1.47% up to 60% LTV and 1.82% at 80% LTV with a £999 fee, while a lower fee of £499 is available on a 75% LTV which starts at 1.57%.

At 90% LTV, five-year fixed rates have reduced to 2.23% with a £999 fee or 2.30% with no fee. A 95% LTV five-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.11% to 3.29% with no product fee and £1,000 cashback.

Barclays has also reduced its seven-year fixed rate by 5bps to 1.79% at 60% LTV with a £999 fee.

Across the Bank's 10-year fixed rate range, products now start at 2.13% at 60% LTV with a £999 fee or 2.24% with no fee, rising to 2.52% at 80% LTV with a £999 fee.

New Green Home products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.99% and a five-year fix at 2.25%, both available up to 90% LTV with no product fee.

Green Home Help to Buy products have seen reductions of up to 10bps with a two-year fixed rate now starting at 1.36% and a five-year fix at 2.69%, both available up to 75% LTV with a £749 fee.

On the Bank's standard Help to Buy range, two-year fixed rates now start at 1.41% with a £749 fee or 1.65% fee-free, while five-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.74% with a fee and 1.90% fee-free.

 

