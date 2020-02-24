Barclays cuts residential, Green Home and HTB rates

Barclays has reduced rates across its residential mortgage range, including Green Home and Help to Buy products.

The Bank is reducing rates by up to 0.11% across two, three, five, seven and 10-year fixed rates.

Available for purchase and remortgage, a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has been reduced from 1.85% to 1.79% with a £999 fee.

A three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV now starts from 2.00% with a £999 fee or 2.28% fee-free.

Five-year fixed rates are available from 1.47% up to 60% LTV and 1.82% at 80% LTV with a £999 fee, while a lower fee of £499 is available on a 75% LTV which starts at 1.57%.

At 90% LTV, five-year fixed rates have reduced to 2.23% with a £999 fee or 2.30% with no fee. A 95% LTV five-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.11% to 3.29% with no product fee and £1,000 cashback.

Barclays has also reduced its seven-year fixed rate by 5bps to 1.79% at 60% LTV with a £999 fee.

Across the Bank's 10-year fixed rate range, products now start at 2.13% at 60% LTV with a £999 fee or 2.24% with no fee, rising to 2.52% at 80% LTV with a £999 fee.

New Green Home products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.99% and a five-year fix at 2.25%, both available up to 90% LTV with no product fee.

Green Home Help to Buy products have seen reductions of up to 10bps with a two-year fixed rate now starting at 1.36% and a five-year fix at 2.69%, both available up to 75% LTV with a £749 fee.

On the Bank's standard Help to Buy range, two-year fixed rates now start at 1.41% with a £749 fee or 1.65% fee-free, while five-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.74% with a fee and 1.90% fee-free.