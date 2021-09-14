Barclays makes further cuts to sub-1% mortgages in rate refresh

Barclays has announced a series of rate reductions across its residential and buy-to-let product ranges – including Help to Buy and Green Home deals.

Available from tomorrow, residential purchase and remortgage rates will see reductions of up to 38bps. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV, which has reduced from 0.92% to 0.86% with a £999 fee.

A two-year fixed rate green Help to Buy mortgage has been reduced from 1.49% to 1.11% at 75% LTV with a £749 fee.

Elsewhere in its Help to Buy range, a two-year fix has reduced to 1.21% with a £749 fee and to 1.44% with no fee, while a five-year fix has reduced from 1.85% to 1.56% with no fee.

In addition, Barclays’ buy-to-let mortgage range will see a new five year fixed rate up to 75% LTV introduced for portfolio landlords. The product is available at a rate of 2.00% with a £2,495 fee.