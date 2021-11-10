FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Bluestone Mortgages launches Right to Buy

Rozi Jones
|
10th November 2021
"Understanding there is a growing demand for Right to Buy from our brokers, we’re delighted to be able to offer this product as part of our phased product expansion."

Bluestone Mortgages has announced the launch of a Right to Buy product range.

Loans are available up to 100% of the discounted purchase price, and up to 75% LTV open market valuation. Loans will be available on a five-year fixed rate, starting at 3.9%, and will be accessible across all of Bluestone’s credit tiers.

The range will be available via limited distribution through Bluestone’s selected Sapphire Partners.

The scheme will help eligible council and housing association tenants in England to buy the homes that they have been living in, offering a maximum discount of £84,200 across most of England except in London boroughs, where it is £112,300 and increases each year in April, in line with the consumer price index (CPI).

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “Understanding there is a growing demand for Right to Buy from our brokers, we’re delighted to be able to offer this product as part of our phased product expansion. For too long, a large cohort of customers have been excluded by mainstream lenders. We believe it’s our moral duty to help those who are traditionally underserved to climb onto the property ladder, giving them the opportunity to achieve their homeownership dreams.”

