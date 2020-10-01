FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Bluestone partners with MCI Club

Rozi Jones
1st October 2020
"Working with MCI Club will enable us to support more brokers with the solutions their customers need and, ultimately, help more of those currently underserved by the mainstream market."

Bluestone Mortgages is joining MCI Mortgage Club's lender panel.

MCI Club members will now have full access to Bluestone’s specialist residential and buy-to-let products. This includes the lender’s fee-free remortgage offering which was launched last year and geared towards borrowers consolidating debts.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “At Bluestone, our priority is to ensure as many brokers as possible have access to the products necessary to support the increasing number of non-standard borrowers. As a technology-led specialist lender, we continue to invest significantly in the development of digital solutions to aid the mortgage application process - a value that aligns with that of MCI Club’s. We are confident that working with MCI Club will enable us to support more brokers with the solutions their customers need and, ultimately, help more of those currently underserved by the mainstream market.”

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, added: “Welcoming Bluestone Mortgages to our panel is a real delight. Partnering with a major player in the specialist market will enable us to provide our advisers with a wider range of products and digital platforms to cater for clients in need of personalised lending solutions. As customer demand for specialist lending continues to grow, partnerships like this will be vital to allow more complex borrowers to access the tailored lending they need, and we look forward to working closely with Bluestone to help achieve this.”

