FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Clydesdale launches new 90% LTV intermediary exclusive

Rozi Jones
|
8th July 2021
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank has launched a new intermediary exclusive 90% LTV mortgage as well as making a number of rate reductions across its residential product range.

The new intermediary exclusive is a five-year fixed rate at 3.19% up to 90% LTV with a £1,999 fee and free valuation.

Elsewhere, the Bank has reduced selected two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.23%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced from 2.41% to 2.18% and a five-year fix has been cut by 10bps to 2.54%, both with a £999 fee.

Products specifically for London and the South East have been reduced by 10bps, with a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV now available at 3.42% and a five-year fix starting at 3.66%.

Additionally, two and five-year fixed rate Professional products have seen reductions of up to 0.15%.

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.