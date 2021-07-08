Clydesdale launches new 90% LTV intermediary exclusive

Clydesdale Bank has launched a new intermediary exclusive 90% LTV mortgage as well as making a number of rate reductions across its residential product range.

The new intermediary exclusive is a five-year fixed rate at 3.19% up to 90% LTV with a £1,999 fee and free valuation.

Elsewhere, the Bank has reduced selected two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.23%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced from 2.41% to 2.18% and a five-year fix has been cut by 10bps to 2.54%, both with a £999 fee.

Products specifically for London and the South East have been reduced by 10bps, with a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV now available at 3.42% and a five-year fix starting at 3.66%.

Additionally, two and five-year fixed rate Professional products have seen reductions of up to 0.15%.