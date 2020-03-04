Co-op Bank appoints head of intermediaries

"We see significant opportunities for further growth in our intermediary mortgage business"

The Co-operative Bank has appointed Fred Sharp as head of intermediaries for its Platform mortgage brand.

Fred joins from CYBG where he has held a series of senior leadership roles over a ten-year period, most recently as head of mortgage distribution.

Additionally, the Bank has promoted Carolyne Gregory to head of retail lending, responsible for developing and delivering the Bank’s retail lending strategy. Carolyne has held senior leadership roles over a number of years at The Co-operative Bank, since joining from HSBC in 2014.

Darrell Evans, chief commercial officer at The Co-operative Bank, said: “I am delighted that Fred has decided to join The Co-operative Bank, and I am looking forward to working with him and Carolyne. We see significant opportunities for further growth in our intermediary mortgage business and our mortgage leadership team will seek to maintain the momentum that we established through 2019 and build on our successful performance of last year.

“The mortgage market remains highly competitive. Our focus will be to maintain our high levels of service and continue to offer good value mortgage products, as well as improving our systems and processes to make placing business with us faster and easier for brokers.

“As we develop our product agenda, we will continue to reflect the ethical differences that set The Co-operative Bank apart from others in the market as we look to acquire new business throughout 2020. As the original ethical bank and the only UK high street bank with a customer-led ethical policy, we will continue to support the causes that matter most to our customers, including tackling youth homelessness with Centrepoint by making a donation for every new mortgage or mortgage switch completed.”