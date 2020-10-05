FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Coventry for Intermediaries appoints corporate account manager

Paul takes over from Jonathan Stinton who was promoted to head of intermediary relationships earlier this year.

5th October 2020
"Service is an important factor for advisers and their clients and we strive to deliver the best service possible."

Coventry for intermediaries has appointed Paul Purewal as corporate account manager.

Paul will be responsible for managing key intermediary relationships at a national level with the Society’s corporate accounts and their strategic business partners.

Paul has worked for Coventry since 2001 and undertaken a variety of intermediary-facing roles since 2013. He became regional sales manager in 2018, leading a team of field BDMs in the North of the UK. He has taken over the corporate account manager role from Jonathan Stinton who was promoted to head of intermediary relationships earlier this year.

Paul Purewal said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with our corporate accounts and their intermediary partners. Service is an important factor for advisers and their clients and we strive to deliver the best service possible. My aim is to add value to already well established relationships whilst continuing to promote relevant opportunities in the market.”

Jonathan Stinton added: “Paul’s strategic vision and experience working with intermediaries up and down the country makes him an ideal fit for this role. He has a thorough knowledge of the market and understands what the priorities are for mortgage businesses. We have built our reputation on providing excellent service day-in, day-out and, with his track record, Paul can deliver this to our corporate accounts and their intermediary partners.”

