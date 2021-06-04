Coventry for intermediaries cuts residential rates by up to 20bps

"The next few months will see a lot of borrowers’ current mortgage deals coming to an end, so these products are ideal for those looking to secure their remortgage early."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on selected mortgages by up to 20 basis points across its standard residential, product transfer and offset mortgage ranges, with the changes applying to 65% LTV and below.

A five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV has reduced from 1.79% to 1.65% with a £999 product fee, available for purchase only.

Remortgage highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 50% LTV which is now available at 1.09% with a £999 fee, and a five-year fix at 1.75% up to 65% LTV with no product fee.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “The next few months will see a lot of borrowers’ current mortgage deals coming to an end, so these products are ideal for those looking to secure their remortgage early.”