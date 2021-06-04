FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry for intermediaries cuts residential rates by up to 20bps

Rozi Jones
|
4th June 2021
Coventry
"The next few months will see a lot of borrowers’ current mortgage deals coming to an end, so these products are ideal for those looking to secure their remortgage early."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on selected mortgages by up to 20 basis points across its standard residential, product transfer and offset mortgage ranges, with the changes applying to 65% LTV and below.

A five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV has reduced from 1.79% to 1.65% with a £999 product fee, available for purchase only.

Remortgage highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 50% LTV which is now available at 1.09% with a £999 fee, and a five-year fix at 1.75% up to 65% LTV with no product fee.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “The next few months will see a lot of borrowers’ current mortgage deals coming to an end, so these products are ideal for those looking to secure their remortgage early.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.