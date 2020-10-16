Coventry for intermediaries reduces residential rates

"Our service levels are still in a comfortable position and we can continue to enhance our residential product range."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on standard two, three and five-year residential products up to 80% LTV.

The updated products are available to all residential clients, with a number of products specifically targeted at remortgages, product transfers and further advances.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 1.29% available up to 65% LTV for remortgage, product transfer and further advances with a £999 product fee.

Also available is a two-year fixed rate at 1.65% up to 75% LTV for purchase, remortgage, product transfer and further advances.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’ve just had a busy couple of days with our very popular 90% LTV products but there’s no need for us to take our foot off the pedal. Our service levels are still in a comfortable position and we can continue to enhance our residential product range.

“The purchase market is really buoyant at the moment but we want to support other clients too – particularly those looking for remortgage or product transfer options. These new rates across a number of products should improve the options available to brokers looking to move their clients on to more suitable mortgage deals.”