Coventry launches broker web chat

"In times like these, we want to spend more time speaking to brokers, not less."

Coventry for intermediaries is adding a new web chat feature, CFI Chat, to its telephone support offering.

Coventry says adding web chat gives brokers another channel to easily reach an adviser to answer policy or product questions.

CFI Chat comes at the request of brokers to provide another avenue of customer support, but telephone lines remain open. Brokers are encouraged to call the contact centre as much as they need. Web chat will provide a flexible option to get answers to simple questions, while telephone advisors are available to talk through the more complex cases.

Keith Williams, intermediary operations manager at Coventry for intermediaries, said: “In times like these, we want to spend more time speaking to brokers, not less. We successfully deployed home-working telephony early in the pandemic, and we are proud to provide one of the fastest phone support services in the industry.

“We are here for our brokers. CFI chat is our latest tool, but we are always committed to being a lender that keeps quality service at the forefront.”