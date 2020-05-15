Coventry launches revamped mortgage range up to 85% LTV

"Our BDMs continue to carry out their regular appointments with brokers and advisers over the phone and on Zoom."

Coventry for Intermediaries has reintroduced residential products up to 85% LTV for purchase and remortgage and has reduced rates on all products at 75% LTV and under.

Additionally, all buy-to-let products have had their rates cut and LTVs of 75% are now available for both purchase and remortgage.

The lender has also reintroduced capital raising on residential and buy-to-let mortgages up to 75% LTV.

As physical valuations resume, Coventry will utilise enhanced electronic valuations combined with physical valuations where necessary.

Kevin Purvey, director of mortgage distribution at Coventry Building Society, said: “We have launched a range of competitive products, paired with new criteria, such as the reintroduction of capital raising, to help support brokers and their clients.

“Whilst physical valuations are returning, and we will use where appropriate, we are continuing to benefit and evolve our use of electronic valuations and the enhancements introduced will benefit our broker partners and their clients.

“Our service levels remain as strong as ever and we’re well placed to deal with high demand. Our call centre has dealt with enquiries as normal throughout the Covid-19 crisis and our BDMs continue to carry out their regular appointments with brokers and advisers over the phone and on Zoom. Now is the time for brokers to get in touch with their BDM and find out how we can help them and their clients.”