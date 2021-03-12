FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry widens 90% LTV offering and launches new product transfer range

Rozi Jones
|
12th March 2021
Coventry
"The demand for higher LTV products is strong with remortgagers and home movers as well as first-time buyers."

Coventry for intermediaries has launched a new residential product transfer range for existing borrowers and widened the availability of its 90% LTV residential range.

The new range has been specifically designed for clients who are looking to change product or take out further borrowing. It includes two-year fixed products available up to 85% LTV and five-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV, and also includes no product fee options.

Highlights of the new product transfer range include two-year fixed rates at 1.45% up to 50% LTV with no product fee and at 1.19% at 65% LTV with a £999 product fee.

The lender has also widened the availability of its 90% LTV residential range from first-time buyers to all new borrower types.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “A large slice of the market is still made up of clients who aren’t looking to move lender. This product transfer range gives brokers more options for their existing Coventry clients who are coming to the end of their existing mortgage deals and are looking for a straightforward switch at a competitive rate.

“The demand for higher LTV products is strong with remortgagers and home movers as well as first-time buyers. We’re pleased to be able to extend our offering at 90% LTV to increase the options available to these customers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.