Coventry widens 90% LTV offering and launches new product transfer range

"The demand for higher LTV products is strong with remortgagers and home movers as well as first-time buyers."

Coventry for intermediaries has launched a new residential product transfer range for existing borrowers and widened the availability of its 90% LTV residential range.

The new range has been specifically designed for clients who are looking to change product or take out further borrowing. It includes two-year fixed products available up to 85% LTV and five-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV, and also includes no product fee options.

Highlights of the new product transfer range include two-year fixed rates at 1.45% up to 50% LTV with no product fee and at 1.19% at 65% LTV with a £999 product fee.

The lender has also widened the availability of its 90% LTV residential range from first-time buyers to all new borrower types.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “A large slice of the market is still made up of clients who aren’t looking to move lender. This product transfer range gives brokers more options for their existing Coventry clients who are coming to the end of their existing mortgage deals and are looking for a straightforward switch at a competitive rate.

“The demand for higher LTV products is strong with remortgagers and home movers as well as first-time buyers. We’re pleased to be able to extend our offering at 90% LTV to increase the options available to these customers.”