Mortgages

Darlington BS appoints head of intermediary distribution

Rozi Jones
|
22nd January 2021
Chris Blewitt Darlington
Darlington Building Society has promoted Chris Blewitt to head of intermediary distribution, just five years after taking his first step into the financial sector with the Society.

He joined Darlington in 2015 as manager of the Tubwell Row branch. After qualifying as a mortgage adviser, and gaining an Institute of Leadership and Management Level 5 qualification, he became a BDM in 2018.

A year later, the Society gave 'Darlington Intermediaries' its own brand under the promise: “We make complex cases simple.”

The team’s priorities for 2021 will be to grow brand awareness and to re-engage with partners once the lockdown restrictions are eased. A planned expansion into Scotland, which was delayed by the pandemic, will also be reignited.

Chris said: “Becoming head of intermediary distribution is a great challenge at a really important time, and I’m excited by the prospect of having a bigger influence.

“We have a fantastic lending proposition, which has benefited the market greatly over the past 12 months. However, the lockdown has, inevitably, made it harder to get the message fully out there, and to make the most of the relationships we’ve established.

“From day one, I’ve loved working for Darlington Building Society. It’s been a privilege to have progressed with a fantastic employer that’s embedded in the community where I grew up.”

