Mortgages

Darlington Intermediaries enters holiday let market

Rozi Jones
8th June 2021
"The rising trend of staycations and the uncertainty of foreign travel is currently increasing demand for holiday let properties in the UK."

Darlington Intermediaries has entered into the holiday let market with the launch of a new holiday let mortgage product.

The two-year discounted rate mortgage is priced at 3.39% up to 75% LTV. It is available for properties in England and Wales and will allow personal use of up to 90 days a year.

Mortgages can be considered on capital repayment, interest-only and part & part basis.

Head of intermediary distribution, Chris Blewitt, said: “The rising trend of staycations and the uncertainty of foreign travel is currently increasing demand for holiday let properties in the UK. We are pleased to bring a holiday let mortgage to the sector and support both first time landlords entering the market, or existing landlords looking to remortgage from their current lender.

"Our mission is to support advisors with complex cases and understand borrower needs, and we have launched this product to assist people with their holiday let aspirations.”

