Dudley BS launches new intermediary website

Dudley Building Society has launched a new website which will cater for both its members and intermediary partners.

The intermediary site can now be found within the main site and is accessible from the main homepage. It has been designed to help intermediaries quickly find the information and documents they need on any medium, including phone and tablet. The products page has also been given a makeover, retaining the same information but in a more user friendly format.

An updated criteria page displays all of the key criteria previously found in the old intermediary manual so that advisers can now navigate through the various sections displayed and expand them to find more information.

A new ‘Tools and Downloads’ page links users to affordability calculators, a comprehensive product guide and an important documents page among other features.

Commercial director, Sam Ward, commented: “The website will be welcomed by introducers as it enhances the user experience and incorporates the look and feel of our new brand. Additionally, it further enhances our digital capability as a business and is optimised to allow intermediaries to navigate when using a phone or tablet.

"As a measure of our commitment to the intermediary market, having delivered the first phase of our new website, more features will be coming soon to further enhance our introducers’ experience.”