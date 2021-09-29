EXCLUSIVE: United Trust Bank launches remote roving underwriter hub

"Establishing a roving underwriter hub in the Midlands/Manchester belt supports our aim to bring in the right people in the right roles regardless of their proximity to London."

United Trust Bank (UTB) has announced a number of changes to its mortgage underwriting team and created a remote roving underwriter hub based around the Midlands/Manchester belt to support brokers operating around that area.

Lee Cook, Mareeza Mitri and Darren Hambleton have been promoted internally to newly created team leader roles following the implementation of smaller, more broker-focused underwriting teams for both key account and standard mortgage introducers.

Roving underwriters will spend the majority of their time working remotely or, where required, embedded within brokers’ own offices, supporting the return to more traditional working practices as the threat of further Covid restrictions decrease.

The changes come as UTB increases the distribution of its home purchase, remortgage, interest only, first-time buyer and second charge mortgage products across England, Wales and Scotland amid preparation for further growth in 2022.

Buster Tolfree, director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, commented: “The continued development of UTB’s mortgage business both in terms of product choice and the implementation of innovative technology has been very well received by brokers up and down the country. We are growing at a faster pace than ever before, and these structural changes will enable us to maintain our strong service and support for brokers as we continue to increase our distribution and roll-out more exciting products and service enhancements over the coming months and years.

“Establishing a roving underwriter hub in the Midlands/Manchester belt supports our aim to bring in the right people in the right roles regardless of their proximity to London. We aim to attract the very best mortgage professionals in the business who can complement our market leading digital-first application process and add value in ways only an experienced and knowledgeable person can.”