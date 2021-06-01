Fleet Mortgages appoints new key account manager

"The new sales administration specialists and telephone BDMs will also add a great deal to our offering to advisers"

Fleet Mortgages has announced the appointment of a new key account manager.

Wes Regis will be responsible for managing strategic partnerships with Fleet’s existing key accounts, and identifying opportunities to work with new network, clubs and distributors. He will work alongside Fleet’s other key account manager, Louisa Ritchie, who joined the lender in October last year.

Wes has over 16 years’ experience working in the financial services sector. He has worked for Barclays, HH Cashflow Finance, and joins Fleet from Hodge Bank where he was national account manager in the Midlands/North.

He is joined at Fleet by three new recent sales administration specialists who will work predominantly on the telephones supporting advisers with their cases. The new personnel are Jason Blignaut, who previously worked as a mortgage case manager within the buy-to-let and bridging sectors; Nicole Lawrence who joins with three years of estate agency experience; and Hannah Chatfield who has 15 years’ financial services experience as an underwriter and regional manager.

At the end of 2020, Fleet also recruited two telephone BDMs, John Gorard and Sarah Bowan, who are supporting advisers in our South East and South West regions respectively.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “We’re very pleased to announce the appointment of Wes as our newest recruit and the second new key account manager we have been able to bring in over the course of the last eight months. Clearly, key accounts is a significant priority for Fleet and we have recruited Wes to ensure they have everything they need from us and we can continue to support their activities in the buy-to-let space.

“Wes brings a vast amount of experience with him and he’ll work closely with Louisa, looking after existing relationships but also driving new partnerships with networks, clubs and distributors.

“The new sales administration specialists and telephone BDMs will also add a great deal to our offering to advisers, as we recognise there might be less need for face-to-face interactions in a post-lockdown environment, but there will undoubtedly still be a considerable requirement in terms of access to those lender staff who can provide the very best, and quickest, support.

“Our recruitment drive doesn’t stop here either. We can currently recruiting for a further three BDMS in the South East, Central London and North West regions, in order to support our heightened activity and to ensure advisers in those parts of the country have access to the best support we can offer.

“Activity levels at Fleet continue to increase and it’s highly important that we have all the resource necessary in place to maintain our excellent service standards and to continue delivering for advisers’ landlord clients.”