Fleet Mortgages promotes Husbands to head of sales

Reporting to Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Cox, Dave is now responsible for Fleet’s entire sales team including all field Business Development Managers (BDMs), all telephone BDMs, the Sales Administration Team, in addition to all Sales Team Leaders and Senior BDMs.

Previously Sales Manager at Fleet, the lender said the promotion to Head of Sales would provide clarity for its sales team and deliver a single point of contact to all to discuss sales-related issues and provide feedback to help improve both products and services.

Alongside this, Fleet has also announced the promotion of five BDMS to Senior level. They are Josh Parker (South West), Katy Williams (Midlands), Donna Spence (North West), Giovanna Streatfield (South), and Stella Brookman (South East).

They join Fleet’s other Senior BDMs – Stuart Kay (North London), Dave Horsman (Central London) and Chris Barwick (North East).

Steve Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented:

“It’s fair to say that here at Fleet we have an excellent Sales Team who are totally committed to their jobs, who understand our sector, and work to the highest standards day-in, day-out. That being the case, it’s important to recognise the strength and stability they provide, and to reward team members who have certainly been a constant since I joined the business.

“This is why we are moving five of our BDMs to Senior level and why we have promoted Dave Husbands to Head of Sales. All have been huge assets to Fleet Mortgages over the past five years and we will continue to work in this vein, motivating and empowering individuals within the business. Dave, in particular, will be instrumental in ensuring all members of the Sales Team have everything they need to fulfil their roles and making sure we continue to work closely with advisers so they can confidently place their buy-to-let business with us.”

Dave Husbands, Head of Sales at Fleet Mortgages, said:

“We have a fantastic sales team at Fleet and I’m not only very proud to have secured this new role within the organisation, but to also see five more of our BDMs move to Senior level. We all remain absolutely focused on providing advisers with everything they need to support their buy-to-let advice propositions, and helping ensure their landlord borrowers have the finance they need to remain invested and grow their portfolios.”