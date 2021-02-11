Furness launches new 90% LTV five-year fix

"We’re constantly improving our product range and we’re pleased to be offering another option at 90% LTV with our new five-year fixed rate."

Furness has launched a new 90% five-year fixed rate, strengthening its high LTV offering across England, Scotland and Wales.

It has also taken the opportunity to price down its existing five-year fixed rates at 70 and 80% LTV.

Rates now start from 2.19% at 70% LTV and 2.49% at 80% LTV, both with a £1,250 application fee. The new 90% LTV product is available at 3.49% with a £999 fee.

For remortgages, the products come with a free valuation and standard legal fees in England and Wales, and a free valuation and £150 towards legal fees in Scotland.

Residential applications are welcome on new build houses and from self-employed borrowers.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries at Furness, said: “We’re constantly improving our product range and we’re pleased to be offering another option at 90% LTV with our new five-year fixed rate. One of our main aims is to help brokers access products across the LTV range, as well as providing a common sense approach to lending and being on hand when brokers need to talk to us.

We’ve got a massive amount of underwriting experience here and every application is looked at by an underwriter, meaning real people are making sensible lending decisions. We don’t credit score and we’ll take the time to talk to our broker partners about their clients and their application. If your client is self-employed, we’ll take the time to assess the accounts and talk to the accountant if necessary – we’re always looking for a reason to say yes.”