FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Vernon expands broker team

Tracey will support brokers with policy, product and submission queries

Rozi Jones
|
13th March 2020
Tracey Wright Vernon
"My role has been newly created as a result of our recent growth, and I look forward to helping brokers find the right option for more of their mortgage clients."

Vernon Building Society has expanded its mortgage team with the appointment of Tracey Wright as an intermediary mortgage desk adviser.

She will support brokers with policy, product and submission queries as well as working closely with the underwriting team.

Tracey has spent 19 years in financial services and 15 in the mortgage sector, joining Vernon seven years ago as a mortgage adviser.

Tracey said: “My role has been newly created as a result of our recent growth, and I look forward to helping brokers find the right option for more of their mortgage clients.

“Vernon’s experience in manual underwriting means we can consider most requests and base our lending decisions on the individual case. We really deliver for our broker partners.”

Tom Gurrie, intermediary sales manager, added: “Tracey is a fantastic addition to our growing team, and her extensive experience as a mortgage adviser will be invaluable to our broker partners and their clients.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.