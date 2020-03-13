Vernon expands broker team

"My role has been newly created as a result of our recent growth, and I look forward to helping brokers find the right option for more of their mortgage clients."

Vernon Building Society has expanded its mortgage team with the appointment of Tracey Wright as an intermediary mortgage desk adviser.

She will support brokers with policy, product and submission queries as well as working closely with the underwriting team.

Tracey has spent 19 years in financial services and 15 in the mortgage sector, joining Vernon seven years ago as a mortgage adviser.

Tracey said: “My role has been newly created as a result of our recent growth, and I look forward to helping brokers find the right option for more of their mortgage clients.

“Vernon’s experience in manual underwriting means we can consider most requests and base our lending decisions on the individual case. We really deliver for our broker partners.”

Tom Gurrie, intermediary sales manager, added: “Tracey is a fantastic addition to our growing team, and her extensive experience as a mortgage adviser will be invaluable to our broker partners and their clients.”