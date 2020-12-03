FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Halifax relaunches 90% LTV first-time buyer range

Rozi Jones
|
3rd December 2020
Halifax
Halifax is relaunching its 90% LTV mortgage products for first-time buyers.

Available from the 8th of December, the products will be available to first-time buyers only, with an enhanced credit score required to help the bank manage its service levels.

New build and other schemes will be excluded, and loan to income will be capped at 4.49 times income with a maximum loan amount of £500,000.

In a note to brokers, Halifax noted that any current credit commitments will be deducted as ongoing in its affordability calculation.

The lender says the special criteria will "help it to manage its service proposition and continue to lend responsibly".

Jasjyot Singh, managing director of consumer and business banking at Halifax, said: “We are committed to helping people take their first step on to the property ladder and while there have been record levels of mortgage approvals over the past few months, raising a deposit is still hands down the biggest challenge for first-time buyers.

“Reintroducing options at higher LTVs means we can support more people ready to get a foot on the ladder. We will monitor service levels to make sure we continue to be there for our customers.

“We also relaunched our Lloyds Bank Lend A Hand mortgage last month which enables first-time buyers to borrow up to 100% of the mortgage with the support of their family."

