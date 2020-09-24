Hope Capital boosts underwriting team

"Speed and efficiency are key when it comes to bridging and I am a believer in going the extra mile for both broker and customers to get the right outcomes."

Hope Capital has expanded its underwriting team with the promotion of Joanne McGillicuddy to senior underwriter and the new appointment of Keiran Holmes as an underwriter.

Jo initially joined Hope Capital as an underwriter in 2018 and Keiran joins after four years at Together, starting out as an apprentice.

Keiran said: “Hope Capital has been experiencing a surge in enquiries and completions and, with plans for further growth, this is the perfect time to join the team. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver more record numbers in the coming months.

“Speed and efficiency are key when it comes to bridging and I am a believer in going the extra mile for both broker and customers to get the right outcomes.”

Jo McGillicuddy added: “It has been a very busy period for everyone at Hope Capital, so it is great to have my achievements recognised and rewarded.

"I’m excited to be part of a company that continues to grow and offer innovative new products to the bridging market and I am looking forward to playing my part in that.”