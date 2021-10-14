FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC cuts rates on high LTV products

Amy Loddington
|
14th October 2021
HSBC

HSBC UK has announced changes to rates on its high LTV products with rate cuts of up to 0.20%,.

The lower rates can be seen on 80% LTV to 95% LTV mortgages.

Highlights include three two-year fixes reduced by 0.10% each - one at 85% LTV with a £999 fee, now at 1.39%; a 90% LTV now at 1.99% with no fee; and a 95% LTV at 2.79% with no fee.

Two five-year fixed rates are also highlighted - one, with no fees, at 80% LTV, which has been reduced to 1.89%, and another 80% LTV product with £999 fee, which has been reduced to 1.69%.

Some remortgage products have also been reduced, including a two- and five-year fix.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head Of Buying A Home, said:

“These changes really put a focus on higher LTV customers, with our new lower rates available to those looking to purchase, remortgage or switch rates. By cutting the cost of borrowing on over 30 mortgages at 80% LTV and higher, across 2 and 5 fixed rate deals, we are offering some of the lowest rates currently available, whether coming to us via a broker, or direct.

