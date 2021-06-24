FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC reduces all buy-to-let fixed rates

Rozi Jones
|
24th June 2021
HSBC
"We are lowering all rates in our buy-to-let range in addition to removing our £349 product fee"

HSBC UK is lowering all rates in its buy-to-let mortgage range by up to 0.15%.

At 60% LTV, products reduced by 15bps include a two-year fixed rate which is now available at 1.39% with a £1,999 fee and a five-year fix at 2.09% with no fee.

At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee has been cut by 0.15% to 1.64% and a fee-free five-year fix has fallen by 0.10% to 2.29%.

Additionally, HSBC is removing the £349 product fee from its buy-to-let range, including on tracker products, to provide consistency with its standard mortgage range where there is a fee-paying option and a ‘Feesaver’ option.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying a Home, said: “With a significant increased demand for rented properties, the buy-to-let market has seen a sharp bounce back in recent months. With many people having changed their priorities during the Covid crisis and looking to move out of cities into new areas, renting is a great ‘try before you buy’ option, which is feeding buy-to-let demand.

“We are lowering all rates in our buy-to-let range in addition to removing our £349 product fee, which will make mortgaging or remortgaging with HSBC UK significantly cheaper for amateur landlords.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.