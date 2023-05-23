FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Investec cuts mortgage rates & removes ERCs

Investec Bank has today announced rate reductions on its residential and BTL tracker ranges of up to 0.25%.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  High net worth,  investec
Amy Loddington | Online Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
23rd May 2023
expensive house fancy

The bank has also added a new 2 Year tracker rate for both Residential and BTL range, which starts at 0.99% over Investec Bank base rate - currently 4.50% - at 65% LTV.

As well as the above changes Investec has also removed early repayment charges (ERCs) on its entire tracker range for owner-occupier Revolver and Self Build cases. 

Peter Izard, business development manager at Investec Private Banking, said:

“The number of high net worth individuals in the UK is growing, and we recognise that these clients have unique and often complex circumstances that require a specialist and bespoke approach. By simplifying and strengthening our mortgage proposition we have clearly positioned Investec as the ‘go to’ lender for high net worth borrowers.

“Our selective rate cuts in our tracker rates offer our clients extensive choice and flexibility to meet their complex lending needs."

