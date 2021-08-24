Just Mortgages expands in Wales with two new area directors

"Interest in buy-to-let properties is also driving the market in Wales. In the north there are plenty of opportunities for holiday homes and the rental yield is attractive to investors."

Broker firm Just Mortgages is expanding in Wales with the appointment of two new area directors, and an additional 30 brokers set to be recruited in the region before the end of 2021.

The area directors are Barry Forrester, formerly of Embrace Financial Services and Countrywide Mortgage Services, and Peter Sadler, who joins fresh from running his own self-employed broker firm, having previously worked at Countrywide.

Responsibilities will be split geographically between the area directors, with Forrester set to oversee North Wales and Sadler covering the south. Having worked in financial services for over 40-years combined, the pair will support the Just Mortgages’ self-employed teams in Wales, helping brokers with all their training, mentoring, guidance and compliance.

Peter Sadler commented: “The Welsh mortgage market has been electric for four or five-years now. In the south, Cardiff, Swansea and Newport are all attracting a lot of interest.

“The end of the toll to cross the Severn Bridge has certainly made properties more attractive close to the border, as comparatively, properties are 15-20% cheaper in Wales than they are just the other side of the bridge. Combined with the opportunity to now work from home, buyers are understandably more open to working further away from the office.

“With the Welsh market so busy, we’re looking to bring in driven brokers to join our growing team. Whether coming from an employed background, or if they have self-employed experience already, we’ll consider all candidates as long as they have the motivation and determination to succeed.

“For those that do join, we will give them all the support they need, from setting up a business plan, to advice on generating leads. While they are technically self-employed, they are certainly not on their own.”

Barry Forrester added: “The north of Wales has also become exceptionally busy recently. People are moving from Liverpool and Manchester over to Wales where they can get much more for their money.

“Interest in buy-to-let properties is also driving the market in Wales. In the north there are plenty of opportunities for holiday homes and the rental yield is attractive to investors.

“There is a huge opportunity for brokers in Wales, and with the support of the team we have at Just Mortgages, those who do take the leap, will have a great opportunity to prosper.”