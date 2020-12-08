Kensington Mortgages launches in Northern Ireland

"The space is dominated by high-street banks and building societies – so there is an opportunity here to provide specialist, flexible solutions that do not currently exist."

Kensington Mortgages has announced its official launch in Northern Ireland.

Kensington's residential and buy-to-let offering, including its Select Range, is now available to brokers in Northern Ireland. Products in both offerings will go up to 75% LTV on two-year residential and five-year buy-to-let fixed terms. On the Select range, rates start from 3.29% on a two-year fix at 75% LTV.

Kensington says it is now the only specialist provider to operate across the whole of the UK, following its launch in Scotland in 2018.

The announcement comes ahead of the specialist lender celebrating its 25th birthday in 2021.

Craig McKinlay, new business director, commented: “Although a small market, the Northern Ireland mortgage space has been growing over the last few years. Northern Ireland is also home to a rising population of self-employed workers, new business owners, and entrepreneurs. However, despite this growth, the market has not kept up with the evolving needs of these borrowers, who do not fit traditional lending criteria. The space is dominated by high-street banks and building societies – so there is an opportunity here to provide specialist, flexible solutions that do not currently exist.

“After our successful launch in Scotland two years ago, expanding our offering into Northern Ireland was the next step and has come at the perfect time to celebrate our 25th birthday. Just like we have helped those in Scotland, we’re confident that we’re able to support this growing pool of borrowers in Northern Ireland.”