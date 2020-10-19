Landbay joins Synergy network

"The buy-to-let market has bounced back strongly and HMOs are in particular demand"

Landbay has joined Synergy Commercial Finance’s network panel.

Landbay was already on Synergy’s packager panel but will now provide Synergy’s commercial broker members with access to its range of specialist buy-to-let products.

Synergy’s brokers will also benefit from Landbay’s instant decision in principle and free title indemnity insurance.

Synergy specialises in providing services for commercial and specialist brokers.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries, at Landbay, said: “This partnership will bring our market-leading products to a new group of specialist commercial brokers and their landlord clients. The buy-to-let market has bounced back strongly and HMOs are in particular demand with record numbers of students and a rise in people wanting to live in shared houses as a result of lockdown. Our specialist team will be on hand to help Synergy members to place even their most complex buy-to-let cases, with our experienced underwriters able to provide maximum flexibility on every case.”

Piotr Twaits, sales director of Synergy Commercial Finance, added: “Working with Landbay over the past three years we have be very impressed with the professionalism, service and products that we, our brokers and our clients have received. Including Landbay on our network panel now ensures our network members also have access to its comprehensive range of products. Being able to offer large HMO mortgages at residential pricing will make HMO financing accessible to a wider number of landlords and investors. These highly-competitive rates are particularly useful at this point in time when some landlords are using the stamp duty holiday to expand their portfolios.

“Landbay has provided excellent support throughout our relationship with them and we are excited about developing our relationship further in the coming months and years.”