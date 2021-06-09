Landbay launches new products and lowers rates

"I am sure there are many brokers out there who will be taking a sigh of relief at being able to offer their clients larger loans that offer added flexibility."

Landbay has launched two new buy-to-let products for landlords with three properties or less.

The new products include a two-year fixed rate at 2.85% and a five-year fix at 3.25%, both available up to 65% LTV on loans of up to £1.5m.

In addition, the lender is lowering rates on selected 75% LTV non-portfolio products.

Two-year fixed rates are now available at 2.95% and five-year fixes have been reduced to 3.35%. Products are available with either a 1.5% fee or 1.75% fee and a free valuation.

These products are available on standard properties only and can be taken out by both limited companies and individuals.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, commented: “The rental market is thriving, and we maintained our position at the forefront of this flourishing sector during the pandemic. We were one of the few lenders who continued to lend throughout lockdown, during which we successfully retained our rapid turnaround times.

“These rates continue to consolidate Landbay’s leading position as a specialist buy-to-let lender, and I am sure there are many brokers out there who will be taking a sigh of relief at being able to offer their clients larger loans that offer added flexibility.”