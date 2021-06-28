Leeds BS cuts rates on ERC-free mortgage range

"Our Flexit mortgages give our customers the freedom to adapt their mortgages to suit their changing circumstances."

Leeds Building Society has reduced rates on selected fixed rate 'Flexit' mortgages with no early repayment charges.

The Society has reduced two fixed rate mortgages in its Flexit range by 0.30%, with both products available for residential lending up to 75% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate is now available at 1.69%, while a five-year fix has reduced to 1.89%.

Both deals come with a free standard valuation, fees assisted legal services for standard remortgages and a £999 fee.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our Flexit mortgages give our customers the freedom to adapt their mortgages to suit their changing circumstances.

“They offer the certainty of fixed mortgage payments each month with the added flexibility to make unlimited overpayments or pay off mortgages in full without any early redemption charges.

“These are uncertain times for many of us, and having this extra flexibility can really benefit borrowers, who know when they take a Flexit mortgage they have the freedom to make changes later down the line.”