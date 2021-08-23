Leeds BS expands holiday let range

"Our latest additions to our holiday let offering are likely to appeal to borrowers with larger loan sizes and we’ve improved this range to offer a greater choice of longer term fixed rates."

Leeds Building Society has added new five-year fixed rate deals to its holiday let mortgage range.

New five-year fixes start at 3.40% up to 60% LTV and 3.99% up to 75% LTV.

Both come with a £999 product fee, free standard valuation and the added incentive of fees assisted legal services for standard remortgages.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our latest additions to our holiday let offering are likely to appeal to borrowers with larger loan sizes and we’ve improved this range to offer a greater choice of longer term fixed rates.

“We work hard to provide a choice of rate, term and incentive combinations to suit different customers’ needs and we’ve seen more borrowers favour fixed rates to give them security of payments which helps when budgeting for this type of property.

“Holiday let had become more attractive to buy-to-let investors in recent years, as they sought to diversify their property portfolios, and now demand for holidays in the UK remains extremely strong while travel abroad is less straightforward than it was pre-pandemic.”