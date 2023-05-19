FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Legal & General’s SmartrFit tool adds six lender affordability calculators

Legal & General has today announced the addition of six new buy-to-let rental calculators, and one new residential affordability calculator, to its leading tech tool, SmartrFit.  

Amy Loddington | Online Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
19th May 2023
Legal & General has significantly expanded its range of tools accessible through SmartrFit following partnerships with CHL Mortgages, Zephyr Homeloans, Cambridge Building Society, Family Building Society, Accord Mortgages and Marsden Building Society.

SmartrFit integrates affordability calculators, client criteria, product sourcing, and property checking functionality, to help advisers find solutions for their clients within minutes. SmartrFit’s product sourcing tool also provides brokers with the ability to download compliant documents, including ESIS and Evidence of Research.

Jodie White, Head of Mortgage Products & Transformation, Legal and General Mortgage Services, comments:

“We are thrilled to welcome six new lenders to SmartrFit. The collaboration is just another way that we are using technology to support brokers in our fast-paced market. 

“Ultimately, our goal is to highlight the wide-ranging benefits that introducing technology can bring to the mortgage industry. The time saved by brokers using integrated technology allows them to spend more time advising their clients. Our partnership with these lenders will bring real value to our users.” 

Ian Cunningham, Corporate Account Manager, Accord Mortgages, comments:

“Working with Legal & General to get our buy-to-let rental calculator within SmartrFit means we can add further support for brokers, so they can see not only our buy-to-let criteria but what we will lend to their buy-to-let landlord clients. The use of mortgage research tools is key in helping advisers work efficiently in the mortgage market today.”

