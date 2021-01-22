FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

L&G Mortgage Club adds West One to panel

Rozi Jones
|
22nd January 2021
network BDM hire appoint connect link appointment
"The demand both for bridging and specialist buy-to-let continues to increase."

West One Loans has expanded its distribution through Legal & General Mortgage Club.

Brokers will be able to access West One’s buy-to-let, development and bridging products.

West One plans to widen its distribution to include networks and mortgage clubs during 2021.

Managing director of buy-to-let at West One, Andrew Ferguson, said: “This is good news for brokers as they will now have access to our range of buy-to-let products. These include up to 80% LTV starting at 4.04% on our standard range, as well as our specialist HMO/MUB range, with rates now starting from 3.54%.

“They will also benefit from the high service standards and quality individual underwriting that we offer at West One, where we are continuing our strong growth ambition for 2021 with this partnership.

“Our specialist buy-to-let proposition will appeal to brokers who need a flexible and pragmatic approach from a lender, and we’re pleased to make that available through the UK’s biggest mortgage club, L&G.”

Michael Grant, head of bridging and development sales at West One, commented: “There is a lot to be positive about in terms of new opportunities and investment in 2021. Launching with L&G Mortgage Club is a real statement of intent all round and I can’t wait to get started supporting the team.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “The demand both for bridging and specialist buy-to-let continues to increase. We are always looking to give our members access to the widest range of products, so that they have the biggest possible supply of solutions for their clients. Adding West One to our panel, with its individual underwriting and growing range of products, will add real value to our brokers and their clients.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.