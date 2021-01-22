L&G Mortgage Club adds West One to panel

"The demand both for bridging and specialist buy-to-let continues to increase."

West One Loans has expanded its distribution through Legal & General Mortgage Club.

Brokers will be able to access West One’s buy-to-let, development and bridging products.

West One plans to widen its distribution to include networks and mortgage clubs during 2021.

Managing director of buy-to-let at West One, Andrew Ferguson, said: “This is good news for brokers as they will now have access to our range of buy-to-let products. These include up to 80% LTV starting at 4.04% on our standard range, as well as our specialist HMO/MUB range, with rates now starting from 3.54%.

“They will also benefit from the high service standards and quality individual underwriting that we offer at West One, where we are continuing our strong growth ambition for 2021 with this partnership.

“Our specialist buy-to-let proposition will appeal to brokers who need a flexible and pragmatic approach from a lender, and we’re pleased to make that available through the UK’s biggest mortgage club, L&G.”

Michael Grant, head of bridging and development sales at West One, commented: “There is a lot to be positive about in terms of new opportunities and investment in 2021. Launching with L&G Mortgage Club is a real statement of intent all round and I can’t wait to get started supporting the team.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “The demand both for bridging and specialist buy-to-let continues to increase. We are always looking to give our members access to the widest range of products, so that they have the biggest possible supply of solutions for their clients. Adding West One to our panel, with its individual underwriting and growing range of products, will add real value to our brokers and their clients.”