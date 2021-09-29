MCI adds West One's bridging and buy-to-let divisions to panel

"We look forward to working with more brokers and open up the distribution further with our proposition which we feel is a great fit for MCI members."

MCI Mortgage Club has welcomed the bridging and buy-to-let divisions of West One Loans to its lender panel.

West One’s first and second charge bridging loans have no early repayment charges and are available for property refurbishment, semi-commercial/commercial assets, auction purchases and acquiring land with or without planning permission.

West One’s buy-to-let offering caters for both amateur and professional landlords either as individuals or through a limited company.

Loans are all manually underwritten and are available for houses, leasehold flats, maisonettes and new build properties. West One also specialises in complex transactions such as HMO/MUFBs, holiday lets and will consider ex-pat applicants.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Club, commented: “West One is a great addition to our lending panel as it offers a wide range of bridging and buy-to-let options for our members. It shares with us our dedication to state-of-the-art technology with fast and flexible systems and a passion to help brokers and their clients.”

Nick Jones, sales director for West One bridging finance, said: “We’re really pleased to be joining MCI at this time as the market is in a strong position and there some great opportunities. West One not only has a good range of products to deliver on those opportunities, but also service levels that will appeal to MCI’s members and their clients.”

Andrew Ferguson, MD for West One buy-to-let, added: “It’s a really positive step to be added to MCI’s panel, as it’s a growing club with a good reputation in the sector. We look forward to working with more brokers and open up the distribution further with our proposition which we feel is a great fit for MCI members.”