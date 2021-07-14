MCI Club adds Glenhawk to lender panel

"Teaming up with MCI will help us to reach more brokers and clients and we look forward to working with its members."

MCI Mortgage Club has added bridging lender Glenhawk to its lender panel.

Glenhawk lends on residential, commercial and semi-commercial property, refurbishment and conversions as well as second charge with rates starting from 0.65%. Loans are available from £250k to £5m on all unregulated products.

Last October, Glenhawk also began lending on regulated bridging products with loans ranging from £150,000 to £1.5m and rates from 0.59% to 0.89% per month.

Launched in 2018, Glenhawk lends predominantly in the South East but is spreading north and this partnership will help in its ambition to expand. Earlier this year, Glenhawk ventured into Scotland with a £2m bridging loan on a high value residential property.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, commented: “The bridging and short-term property finance market has been busy so to be able to bring in a new partnership with Glenhawk will provide our members with more options. Glenhawk offers competitive products and we anticipate our members will be keen to place business with them.

“We now have 65 lenders on our panel offering a wide range of mortgages to cover all possible requirements that clients may have.”

Jamie Pritchard, director of sales at Glenhawk, said: “We are keen to expand our geographical reach and lend throughout England, Wales and Scotland. Teaming up with MCI will help us to reach more brokers and clients and we look forward to working with its members.

“We pride ourselves on being very flexible and deal with all cases on an individual basis to find the best solutions for our clients. We can supply an AIP within one hour and our dedicated underwriters will see the loan through from start to completion offering advice and guidance along the way.”