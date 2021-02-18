Mortgage Brain rolls out Lendex application gateway to all advisers

"It’s incredibly exciting to be able to roll out Lendex to the full market following a thorough and successful pilot period."

Lendex, Mortgage Brain's multi-lender application and submission gateway, is now available to all mortgage advisers following a pilot phase.

Lendex connects advisers directly with the back office systems of participating lenders, allowing them to submit a Decision in Principle or full mortgage application through a single login. The Lendex system also provides a full audit trail to help advisers meet their compliance requirements.

Client documents can be uploaded directly from Lendex to participating lender’s systems, with advisers able to track case progress. Advisers can currently transact with Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform through Lendex, who between them account for around a fifth of all intermediary business. Further lenders are due to come on board with Lendex in the coming months.

Advisers can access Lendex in a variety of ways. These include through Mortgage Brain’s renowned online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere - which provides advisers with the ability to source products while on the move and is optimised for tablets, laptops and PCs ‒ or through its CRM system The Key, both of which enable users to pre-populate information directly into applications. Alternatively, advisers can benefit from the Lendex functionality directly through the Lendex user portal.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, commented: “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to roll out Lendex to the full market following a thorough and successful pilot period. The brokers that have experienced the Lendex system have been effusive in their praise, having seen first-hand the real and tangible benefits that it has delivered.

"At Mortgage Brain we are passionate about developing technology that can streamline the mortgage process and support advisers, and the fact that some of the biggest lending names are already on board demonstrates that they recognise the value of Lendex.”