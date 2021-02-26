Mortgage Broker Tools launches criteria search tool

"Brokers can search for criteria using a free text search bar like Google, and MBT Criteria Search sources the information directly from the lender guides."

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has launched a criteria search tool that enables brokers to quickly research exact criteria directly from nearly 100 lenders.

MBT Criteria Search provides brokers with a free text search bar that allows them to research any criteria term from any number of lenders on the panel, which includes all lenders on the MBT Affordability panel, plus more. Results are identified within the lenders’ own criteria guides and the exact wording is highlighted for brokers to review within the platform.

For a limited period, MBT Criteria Search will be available free of charge to users of the MBT Affordability platform. MBT Affordability already includes affordability critieria, such as LTV and maximum loan size, within its results and MBT Criteria Search will provide another layer of information to help brokers better identify the most appropriate lender for their clients, with details sourced directly from lenders’ own criteria guide PDFs.

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “It’s very much our belief that the only way to guarantee up-to-date and accurate information is by sourcing it directly from lenders’ own resources and so, unlike other tools, MBT Criteria Search doesn’t rely on lenders needing to update our system separately to their own.

“Brokers can search for criteria using a free text search bar like Google, and MBT Criteria Search sources the information directly from the lender guides. It’s fast, accurate and gives brokers the peace of mind that they are accessing the correct information for their clients. We are continuing to work on new enhancements for both MBT Criteria Search and MBT Affordability with the aim of providing the most comprehensive and user-friendly tech-driven mortgage broker tools available.”