Mortgages

Mortgage Engine partners with Moneysupermarket's Podium platform

At present, Mortgage Engine is integrated with 22% of the UK mortgage lender market.

Rozi Jones
|
16th December 2019
Cloe Atkinson Mortgage Engine
"Our multi-DiP functionality also reduces the time advisers need to spend on preliminary admin checks, making the process more streamlined"

New multi-DIP application platform, Mortgage Engine, has partnered with Podium – the mortgage comparison platform co-founded by Moneysupermarket Group.

Mortgage Engine, which launched last month, allows intermediaries to source decisions in principle from multiple lenders simultaneously.

Its new partnership will now allow Moneysupermarket Group customers to receive instant decisions direct from lenders. Customers seeking professional advice on which lender to choose will then be directed by the Mortgage Engine system to brokers from the Moneysupermarket Group platform.

At present, Mortgage Engine is integrated with 22% of the UK mortgage lender market, including Santander and NatWest, and has more lenders lined up for integration in the coming months.

In 2020, Mortgage Engine’s offering will also include application integration with lenders.

Cloe Atkinson, managing director of Mortgage Engine, said: “It’s great to be partnering with Podium, and to give Moneysupermarket Group customers the benefit of real-time decisions from multiple lenders by only entering their details once.

“For those customers seeking professional mortgage advice, our multi-DiP functionality also reduces the time advisers need to spend on preliminary admin checks, making the process more streamlined, and resulting in more informed product decisions.”

James Sadler, co-founder and strategy director of Podium, added: “It is great to work with Mortgage Engine to help Moneysupermarket Group customers get a decision in principle. The changes in the mortgage market are being driven by consumer demand for simplicity, transparency and certainty. A decision in principle is a key step to helping customers move forward in the mortgage process.”

