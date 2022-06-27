MPowered Mortgages expands into Leeds with new hirings and office

In addition to this, the firm has more than doubled the office space of its Guildford headquarters, with the overall headcount increasing by 38 people since the start of the year.

The roles based in Leeds will be focused on enhancing MPowered Mortgages’ technology platform and range from lead developers to machine learning engineers reporting to the Chief Technology Officer. The lender has also hired a range of operational roles including underwriters and completion specialists based in both its Leeds and Guildford offices.

Launched in 2021, MPowered Mortgages is part of the MQube group which was founded by Chief Executive Officer Stuart Cheetham and Deputy CEO Richard Fitch.

The firm has launched complex buy-to-let range aimed at individual landlords, limited companies, portfolio landlords and HMOs, and most recently, its prime residential mortgage offering with a new cashback remortgage range launched earlier this month.

The lender has also grown its network of established broker partners to circa 5,000 which includes brokers within Mortgage Advice Bureau and London and Country. It has also received financial backing from high-profile investors such as Barclays, Citigroup’s SPRINT and M&G Investments amongst other key investors.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages, comments: “We are excited to be growing our workforce at a time when demand for mortgages prevails as does the need for a smoother mortgage journey. Having just launched our prime mortgage range in April, the opening of our Leeds office and the expansion of our workforce is a testament to our commitment to speeding up the mortgage process through the use of data science and technology and improving the mortgage journey for both brokers and their clients.

"We look forward to continuing to grow our business and expand our footprint in the prime residential mortgage space as the first prime fintech mortgage lender to enter the mortgage market.”