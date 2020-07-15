FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide outlines new 90% LTV range

Nationwide has put in place enhanced lending criteria for the new products.

Rozi Jones
|
15th July 2020
Nationwide, bank
"By not having a set limit on the number of mortgages available, we aim to help as many first-time buyers get a foot on the ladder as we can"

Nationwide Building Society has announced the products and rates across its new 90% LTV first-time buyer range which launches next week.

Available from Monday 20th July, two-year fixed rates start from 2.49% with a £999 fee or 2.74% with no fee. Three and five-year fixes are available from 2.79% with a fee or 2.99% with no fee, while a two-year tracker starts at 2.59% with a £999 fee or 2.84% fee-free.

All products are available direct with Nationwide as well as via brokers, and come with £500 cashback and free valuations.

In order to lend responsibly as the market continues to recover, Nationwide has put in place enhanced lending criteria for the new products. The property must be a house of at least two-years old, while applicants will be subject to enhanced affordability and credit score criteria. The maximum term is 25 years.

In addition, from tomorrow Nationwide will be increasing rates on its 85% LTV range by up to 0.45%, while rates on the Society’s shared equity range at 60% and 75% LTV range will increase by 0.15%.

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide, said: “Our return to the 90% market is aimed at helping people into a home of their own, but it is also important to give first-time buyers a choice to suit their personal situation. That is why we are launching a range of fixed and tracker rate mortgages with different term and fee options. Given the competitive rates on offer, we expect these to prove extremely popular when they launch on Monday. By not having a set limit on the number of mortgages available, we aim to help as many first-time buyers get a foot on the ladder as we can at a time many may feel like they have been frozen out.

“These rate changes reflect a continually evolving market but will also ensure that the Society can support all mortgage applications and maintain the levels of service expected of us, especially once our new 90% LTV range launches on Monday.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.