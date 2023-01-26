New Scottish exhibition launches for advisers 

"We’re very excited to be able to offer the MAE experience to Scottish brokers"

Mortgage Adviser Event, which takes place on 23rd March at The Engine Works in Glasgow, will feature a hand-picked selection of exhibitors from across the UK mortgage industry, including High Street names such as Barclays, protection providers such as LV= and later life lenders like more2life.

Additionally, the show will feature as a number of educational seminars for advisers to earn CPD hours, including sessions on Consumer Duty rules from SimplyBiz and ‘Protection in the cost of living crisis’ from LV=.

MAE Glasgow is free to attend for all intermediaries, with free parking on-site for all attendees.

To sign up for the event visit www.mortgageadviserevent.co.uk/events/glasgow.

Mortgage Adviser Event founder Laura Calcroft said:

“We are delighted to announce that the Mortgage Adviser Event will be heading north to Glasgow on 23rd March.”

“In the last three years we have welcomed thousands of mortgage advisers from across the UK to our existing events in London and Manchester. We expect this year's event in Glasgow to be just as popular, and we’re very excited to be able to offer the MAE experience to Scottish brokers.”

“We hope to see you there!”

A spokesperson for exhibitors Norton Finance said of the event:

“We don’t spend as much time as we would like North of the border, so this is a great opportunity to see some familiar faces and meet plenty of new ones. We believe our products cater well to the Scottish market and we are excited to educate and refresh industry professionals on the day.

“Additionally, we are looking forward to learning more about the current state of the mortgage market in Glasgow and gaining valuable insights that will help us to better serve our customers in the future. Overall, we are looking forward to participating in this event and contributing to the growth and success of the mortgage market in Glasgow.”