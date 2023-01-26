FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

New Scottish exhibition launches for advisers 

The only mortgage industry trade show for intermediaries in Scotland – Mortgage Adviser Event Glasgow - is launching this autumn, promising to bring together key figures from the Scottish mortgage market under one roof. 

Related topics:  Scotland,  Mortgage Adviser Event
Amy Loddington | Barcadia Media
26th January 2023
MAE Mortgage Adviser Event 2023
"We’re very excited to be able to offer the MAE experience to Scottish brokers"

Mortgage Adviser Event, which takes place on 23rd March at The Engine Works in Glasgow, will feature a hand-picked selection of exhibitors from across the UK mortgage industry, including High Street names such as Barclays, protection providers such as LV= and later life lenders like more2life. 

Additionally, the show will feature as a number of educational seminars for advisers to earn CPD hours, including sessions on Consumer Duty rules from SimplyBiz and ‘Protection in the cost of living crisis’ from LV=.  

MAE Glasgow is free to attend for all intermediaries, with free parking on-site for all attendees. 
To sign up for the event visit www.mortgageadviserevent.co.uk/events/glasgow

Mortgage Adviser Event founder Laura Calcroft said: 

“We are delighted to announce that the Mortgage Adviser Event will be heading north to Glasgow on 23rd March.” 

“In the last three years we have welcomed thousands of mortgage advisers from across the UK to our existing events in London and Manchester. We expect this year's event in Glasgow to be just as popular, and we’re very excited to be able to offer the MAE experience to Scottish brokers.” 
“We hope to see you there!” 

A spokesperson for exhibitors Norton Finance said of the event: 

“We don’t spend as much time as we would like North of the border, so this is a great opportunity to see some familiar faces and meet plenty of new ones. We believe our products cater well to the Scottish market and we are excited to educate and refresh industry professionals on the day.  

“Additionally, we are looking forward to learning more about the current state of the mortgage market in Glasgow and gaining valuable insights that will help us to better serve our customers in the future. Overall, we are looking forward to participating in this event and contributing to the growth and success of the mortgage market in Glasgow.” 

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.