Newcastle BS appoints new head of intermediaries as Truswell departs

Newcastle Building Society has appointed a new head of intermediary mortgages as John Truswell steps down from the role to pursue a new opportunity in the mortgage industry.

Francesco Di Pietro has built his career with the Society since joining in 2007, working in a variety of mortgage roles before joining the intermediary development team, most recently as national account manager.

Francesco Di Pietro said: “I’m thrilled and delighted to have the opportunity to continue the growth and development of the Society’s intermediary proposition. I’m looking forward to continuing to drive the ambitious strategy forward, working in conjunction with our intermediary partners. I’ve built my career in a business that has challenged and supported me at every point and I can’t wait to take on this next challenge and build on the progress achieved to date, cementing the Society’s position in the market place as a lender offering practical solutions for borrowers and intermediaries.”

Newcastle's chief customer officer, Stuart Miller, commented: “We want to welcome Francesco into his new role as we continue to strengthen our proposition for brokers. Innovative collaborations like Deposit Unlock and our participation in the First Homes scheme all provide additional options for intermediaries to help their clients achieve their dream of owning their own home. We want to thank John for his contribution over the past few years and wish him all the best.”

John Truswell added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Newcastle Building Society. It’s a great organisation, a great group of people to work with, and we’ve achieved a significant amount in a short space of time. The stage is now set for Francesco to take up the reins. He has a great deal to offer in the role and will make his own mark in successfully taking the team forward.”