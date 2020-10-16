FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries launches 85% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
16th October 2020
John Truswell Newcastle
"We’re pleased to be extending our current offering to 85% LTV and increasing our support across the market for first-time buyers"

Newcastle Intermediaries has launched a range of 85% LTV mortgages with rates from 2.85% and no fees on selected products.

The products in the range are available to first-time buyers, home movers and remortgage customers.

A two-year fix at 2.85% is available up to 85% LTV with a £999 product fee and a fee-assisted two-year fix starts at 2.99% up to 85% LTV.

The newly launched range offers a free standard valuation on properties up to £500,000 and allows 10% overpayments per annum.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be extending our current offering to 85% LTV and increasing our support across the market for first-time buyers, home movers and existing home owners looking to remortgage.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service and brokers can be assured their clients will receive the highest levels of service for mortgage applications and processing.”

